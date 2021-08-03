India on Tuesday morning recorded 30,549 coronavirus cases, showed government data. With this, the country’s tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is 23.8% lower than Monday’s count of 40,134 cases.

The toll rose by 422 to 4,25,195. The number of active cases went down to 4,04,958. A total of 3,08,96,354 patients have recovered from the disease.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Meanwhile, Covid-19 task force member NK Arora admitted that the supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin slowed down because the first few batches of the vaccine produced at the company’s new facility in Bengaluru did not meet quality expectations. He added that the problem has been resolved now.

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government why citizens who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could not travel by local trains. Presently, only health workers and government employees can use local trains in the state.

The Maharashtra government eased Covid-19 restrictions in 22 of the state’s 36 districts. Under the new guidelines, all shops will be allowed to stay open till 8 pm on weekdays. Public gardens and playgrounds have been allowed to open, while gyms, salons and yoga centres can operate at 50% capacity. Eleven districts with higher caseloads are still under restrictions.

Kerala, the top contributor of new cases among all states, reported less than 20,000 infections after six consecutive days on Monday, The Times of India reported. The state logged 13,984 new cases with a positivity rate of less than 11%.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 19.88 crore people and caused more than 42.35 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.