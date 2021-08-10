The Delhi Police have detained five people, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay, for their alleged involvement in the incident where inflammatory slogans calling for violence against Muslims were shouted at a rally in Jantar Mantar on Sunday, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The four other men were identified as Deepak Singh Hindu, Vineet Kranti, Preet Singh and Vinod Sharma, an unidentified senior police officer told the newspaper.

However, an NDTV report said that six people, including Upadhyay, had been arrested. ANI also put the number of those held at six, but said that they had been detained. The Delhi Police have not yet given an official statement.

Deepak Singh was reportedly the first person to be detained late on Monday night after police took him into custody from his home in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, according to The Indian Express. A team of the inter-state cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, under Special Commissioner of Police Praveen Ranjan, was conducting raids to detain the men.

“A team was stationed outside Deepak’s house and he was picked up around 12.40 am when he returned from outside,” an unidentified police officer told The Indian Express. “Police are questioning him about others at the event.”

On Monday, the police had filed a first information report in the case against unknown persons. The FIR did not name any specific person even though several videos from the rally clearly showed the identities of the participants. Supreme Court lawyer and former spokesperson of the Delhi unit of BJP Ashwini Upadhyay posted several tweets asking people to join the event. Another BJP leader, Gajendra Chauhan, was also among the participants in the rally.

The unknown persons have been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Act for violating Covid-19 protocol.

Upadhyay had called for the march at Jantar Mantar as part of his “Bharat jodo [Unite India] movement” on Sunday evening. The organisers demanded an end to “colonial-era laws” by setting up a uniform civil code in the country. They had not taken permission for the event, the Delhi Police told The Indian Express.

Videos from the event showed a group of people shouting slogans such as: “Jab mulle kaate jayenge, Ram-Ram chillayenge [Muslims will chant Ram-Ram when they will be slaughtered].”

Those who attended the rally also flouted Covid-19 guidelines as they neither wore masks nor maintained physical distancing norms. They also assaulted a journalist and asked him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.