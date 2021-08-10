Here are the updates from Tuesday:

The Union government has not yet taken a decision on implementing a nationwide National Register of Citizens, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha. The NRC is a register meant to document all legal citizens of India. More than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the Assam NRC that was published on August 31, 2019. The number of people left out comprised around 6% of Assam’s entire population. The Centre also told the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal to release data on caste as part of the Census 2021. The home ministry, however, said that the Census collects data on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress staged a protest outside Parliament and urged the Centre to repeal the three farm laws, ANI reported. “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not far away,” said Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur. “The fight will continue.”

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period due to protests by Opposition leaders, seeking discussion on whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor politicians, journalists and activists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for the names of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs who were not present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021 was passed, reports said. The Bill seeks to lay down uniform terms and conditions for the service and tenure of members of various tribunals. Opposition leaders had moved a statutory resolution asking that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee first. But it was passed with a voice vote.