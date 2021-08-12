Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs on Thursday held a protest march outside Parliament against the end of the Monsoon Session two days ahead of schedule and the alleged manhandling of women leaders by marshals in the Rajya Sabha the day before, ANI reported.

“Today, we had to come out here to speak to you [the media] as we [Opposition] are not allowed to speak in the Parliament,” Gandhi told reporters. “We raised the issue of Pegasus. The government refuses to debate Pegasus. We raise the issues of farmers outside the Parliament, because we cannot raise it inside.”

The Congress leader added that this was “nothing short of the murder of the democracy of the country”, NDTV reported.

"The Parliament session is over but the voice of 60% of India has been crushed and humiliated. This is the murder of democracy": Congress leader @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/N2vI3B2Bu4 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 12, 2021

Gandhi said that for 60% of the country, there had been no Parliament session. “[This is] because the voice of 60% of the country has been crushed, humiliated, and yesterday [Wednesday] in the Rajya Sabha, physically beaten.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay and leaders from the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Kerala Congress and the Muslim League were also present at the protest march.

Women Rajya Sabha MPs had on Wednesday alleged that marshals pushed them around the House, the Hindustan Times reported. This happened as the Opposition was protesting against the Insurance (Amendment) Bill.

“The female marshals were stopping us [from protesting],” Congress MP Chhaya Verma told the newspaper. “When we asked them to move away, the male marshals came forward and pushed us. One of my colleagues fell on the floor.”

After their protest march on Thursday, leaders from 11 Opposition parties met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to complain about the events, The Tribune reported.

“The government used its brute majority to push through its legislative agenda in violation of established procedures, conventions and spirit of parliamentary democracy,” a joint statement from the Opposition said.

It added: “To divert attention from its own conduct and actions, the government has unleashed a state-sponsored, malicious and misleading campaign by blaming the combined Opposition for the disruption of Parliament.”

The Opposition parties alleged that outsiders “who were not part of Parliament security” were brought inside to manhandle MPs.

“What happened in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House,” they added.

The Opposition criticised the Centre for its “authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions”. “We remain committed to continuing our struggle against the assault on parliamentary democracy and agitate on the issues of national importance and people’s concern,” the Opposition said, according to The Tribune.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Pralhad Joshi held their own meeting with Naidu on Thursday. They accused Opposition MPs of “gross misconduct in the Rajya Sabha” and demanded action against them.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament had been chaotic since the beginning. Opposition parties remained firm on their demand that the Centre discuss the Pegasus surveillance controversy in Parliament. They also criticised the Centre for the farm laws and the sharp increase in prices of fuel and other commodities in the country.

The allegations that Israeli software Pegasus could have been used to spy on several politicians, journalists and activists in the country have triggered a huge political row.

The accusations came to light last month through an investigative project involving Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories, Amnesty International and 17 media organisations from across the world, including Indian news website The Wire. They accessed database reflecting phone numbers of potential targets of surveillance.

The possible targets in India included over 40 journalists, two Union ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa, former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra and the woman who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, among others.

Despite repeated demands from the Opposition, the government has refused to entertain a discussion on the matter. In response to a question, the defence ministry told the Parliament earlier this week that it did not have any transaction with Pegasus maker NSO Group. However, the government has not stated categorically that it did not procure and use the spyware.