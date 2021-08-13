A look out notice has been issued against former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh told ANI on Friday. A lookout notice is issued to prevent a person from leaving the country.

Last month, Singh along with 27 others were booked in an alleged extortion case in Thane based on a complaint filed by businessman Ketan Tanna, PTI reported.

Look out notices against the other accused will also be issued soon and a special investigation team headed by the deputy commissioner of Thane Police will investigate the case, according to the Hindustan Times.

In his complaint, Tanna alleged that when Singh was the Thane police commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019, he extorted Rs 1.25 crore from the businessman by threatening to frame him in serious criminal cases.

Another case of extortion has been registered against Singh and former Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere at the city’s Kopri police station, according to PTI. In this case too, the police want to issue a look out notice against Singh, an unidentified police official told the news agency.

Another controversy related to Singh

Singh was embroiled in another controversy in March for accusing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai.

His accusations triggered a huge political controversy in the state, leading to Deshmukh’s resignation from the state Cabinet on April 5. This happened after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations against him.