The Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s city of Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif on Sunday, inching closer to the country’s Capital of Kabul, reported AFP on Sunday. The insurgents captured Jalalabad on Sunday without a fight.

“We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city,” Jalalabad resident Ahmad Wali was quoted as saying by AFP. “They entered without fighting,”

The fall of Jalalabad gives the insurgents control of one of the main highways in the country that leads to Pakistan’s city of Peshawar, reported Reuters.

An official told Reuters that the Taliban has agreed to allow government officials and security forces to safely leave the city. The official added that the decision to surrender was taken to avoid “casualties and destruction”.

In Mazar-i-Sharif too, the Taliban entered unopposed as security forces escaped, according to Reuters. Warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor, who had led a militia resistance in the city to support the government forces, fled to Uzbekistan.

As the Taliban closed in on Mazar-i-Sharif, residents could be seen outside automatic teller machines, or ATMs, hoping to withdraw their savings.

“They are parading on their vehicles and motorbikes, firing into the air in celebration,” said a resident of the city, Atiqullah Ghayor.

Early on Saturday, the Taliban also captured the Logar, Daykundi, Patika and Kunar provinces.

Amid Taliban’s advances, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had said on Saturday that he will not let the “imposed war” on Afghans lead to further killings. Ghani had also vowed not to give up the gains of the past 20 years, referring to the period after United States-led forces overthrew the Taliban in 2001.

In a recorded message to Afghans on Saturday, Ghani said his top priority was to remobilise the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. He added that he wanted to prevent further violence and displacement of people.

The Taliban have made rapid advances in large parts of the country over the past few weeks. The militant group now controls more than half of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have escalated as foreign troops prepare to withdraw from the country by the end of August. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan in the last month, the BBC reported, citing the United Nations.

US sends more troops to evacuate civilians

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday said he will increase troop deployment by 2,000 to 5,000 to evacuate civilians. He warned the Taliban that any action that would put the country’s personnel or the mission at risk, “will be met with a swift and strong US military response”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken with Ghani on Saturday, his spokesperson Ned Price said. “They discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence,” Price added.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Norway are shutting down their embassies in Kabul for the time being due to the escalating violence. Finland will also evacuate 130 Afghans, including employees who had worked for the Nordic country, the European Union or NATO on a chartered flight, the agency stated. Finland’s embassy in Kabul, however, will remain open for now.

On Tuesday, India had also advised its citizens in Afghanistan to make immediate arrangements to leave the country.