An Indian Army officer was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, PTI reported.

The gunfight broke out in Rajouri’s Thanamandi area, according to the news agency. Security forces were conducting a search operation when the suspected militants fired on them.

Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the junior commissioned officer from the Rashtriya Rifles was hit by the bullets. “He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to the injuries,” the spokesperson added.

Another soldier was injured in the gunfight and one suspected militant was killed, The Hindu reported. The operation is still on, Rajouri Superintendent of Police Sheema Nabi Qasba said, according to PTI.

This is the second gunfight in Thanamandi in a month. On August 6, two suspected militants had been killed by the security forces in a gun battle in the area, India Today reported. The security forces had recovered grenades and rifles from the site of the gunfight.