The Jammu Kashmir Police on Saturday said that Jaish-e-Mohammed militant Wakeel Shah was among three militants killed in an gunfight in the forests of Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Greater Kashmir reported.

Shah had shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Rakesh Pandita in June. Pandita had received multiple bullet wounds.

The report of Shah’s death and the fact that he had killed Pandita were confirmed by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Singh. The three militants were killed in Nagaberan and Dachigam forests in Pulwama district.

JeM #terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in today’s #encounter. He was involved in #killing of Sh Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader): IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2021

Since Friday, five suspected militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama on Friday morning, according to The Hindu. Singh had said that the duo had killed several civilians.

Spate of killings

Several political workers have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

On Thursday, four unidentified militants had shot dead Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party worker, Ghulam Hassan Lone in Kulgam. Meanwhile, BJP worker Javeed Ahmad Dar was killed on Tuesday by suspected militants in Kulgam.

A sarpanch associated with BJP, Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawahira, were shot dead by suspected militants on August 9 in Anantnag.