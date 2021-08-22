Top 10 Covid updates: Haryana adopts ‘no mask, no service’ policy, extends curbs till September 6
A look at the biggest coronavirus developments of the day.
Here’s what happened on Sunday:
- The Haryana government on Sunday asked all business in the state to adopt a “no mask, no service” policy, reported The Indian Express. This announcement came as the administration extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till September 6.
- India recorded 30,948 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally of infections to 3,24,24,234 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. With 403 deaths, the country’s toll rose to 4,34,367.
- Goa announced the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 30 as the existing curbs were scheduled to end on Monday, reported Mint. The state’s casinos, community halls, water parks, auditoriums would remain closed, along with schools. Only exams, including competitive ones, would be allowed to be conducted.
- Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the government will utilise voters’ lists from Guwahati and data from the city’s polling stations to identify those who are not vaccinated yet, NDTV reported. The state government is aiming to achieve 100% vaccination in the city.
- Kerala recorded 10,402 new cases and 66 deaths. The state’s positivity rate stood at 16.41%.
- In Delhi, more vaccine doses have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group (66.08 lakh) as compared to beneficiaries aged above 45 (which is 57.20 lakh), The Indian Express reported.
- The Indian Railways suffered Rs 36,000-crore losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday, according to PTI
- The United States has asked world leaders to deliver video statements to the United Nations General Assembly instead of flying to New York for a meeting in September as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads all over the world.
- Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison Sunday defended the lockdown in the country, saying that it will remain till 70% of the population is vaccinated against the infection, Reuters reported. On Saturday, the Australian police had arrested hundreds of citizens demonstrating against the lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne, New South Wales and Victoria.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.13 crore people and led to over 44.22 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.