Centre on Monday scheduled an all-party meeting for August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of political parties, according to ANI.

In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties.



Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 23, 2021

Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend. https://t.co/iBX9NRd0qq — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 23, 2021

India’s evacuation mission will be the primary topic of the discussion along with general overview of the situation, according to India Today.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan as it captured the country’s capital, Kabul, on August 15. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to UAE, which accepted him on humanitarian grounds.

The Taliban had made rapid advances in the country, taking control of key cities amid a withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. Several countries, including India, had started evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan amid a scramble to leave the country hit by a political crisis. But many are still stuck.

Over the last week, India has expedited the evacuation process.

An Indian Air Force repatriation flight on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers, including 107 Indians. The flight, which was also carrying two Afghan senators and 24 Afghan Sikhs, landed at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad.

Three other flights belonging to Air India, IndiGo and Vistara, carrying Indians citizens, left Kabul and landed in Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar’s Doha. The flight from Tajikistan, carrying 87 Indians and two Nepali citizens, arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning.

On Monday, India brought back the 146 nationals who were waiting in Doha after their flight took off from Afghanistan on Sunday, The Hindu reported.