The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Monday booked a Muslim bangle seller on charges of forgery, fraud and molestation of a minor, NDTV reported.

This followed a day after a widely shared video showed that the salesperson, Tasleem, was beaten up by a group of men. The mob beat him up, robbed him and threatened him not to enter any “Hindu area”.

The police said that a case of molestation was filed against the bangle seller, based on a complaint by a student. Indore Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that they had found two Aadhaar cards from Tasleem, ANI reported.

A copy of the First Information Report showed that the complaint against Tasleem was filed at the Banganga police station on Monday evening, more than a day after he was beaten up.

Tasleem has also been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. He has also been booked under two sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

MP police has registered an FIR against the Victim, Chudiwala Tasleem, under fabricated charges of POSCO.



POSCO will ensure that he is Jail for good.



This is official State persecution of MUSLIMS.



India is not a Democratic country anymore, it's an Apartheid State. pic.twitter.com/5RFpMLbSQg — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indore superintendent of police also said that three men have been arrested for assaulting Tasleem. The three were identified from the viral video. He said that 25 to 30 others have also been named in the FIR related to the assault case.

This case was filed on Sunday after Tasleem filed a police complaint. He had alleged that a group of five or six people had assaulted him, examined his wares, and stole his money.

“They snatched Rs 10,000 in cash, my mobile phone, my Aadhaar card and other documents and also robbed me of bangles worth about Rs 25,000,” he had said, according to The Quint. He also said that the accused verbally abused him, pelted stones at him, and strangulated him.