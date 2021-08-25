Human rights activist, scholar and author Gail Omvedt died at her house in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. She was 81.

Omvedt was born in Minneapolis, the United States. She arrived in India in the 1970s to study caste and Mahatma Phule’s Satyashodhak movement, according to The Wire. Later, she associated herself with various social causes.

She married activist Bharat Patankar. Omvedt co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal with Patankar in 1980. The organisation addresses farmers’ problems, deals with displacement caused due to building of dams, drought and caste politics.

She was the daughter-in-law of Indumati Patankar – a veteran activist from Kasegaon who has participated in the freedom struggle and organised women’s movements.

Her bibliography includes 25 books. Omvedt’s works like Seeking Begumpura: The Social Vision of Anticaste Intellectuals, Ambedkar: Towards an Enlightened India and We Will Smash this Prison have touched upon topics of caste-class ethnic problems, women’s predicaments in different social spheres, Dalit politics and the political economy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president, other ministers from Maharashtra government and a host of social media users mourned her death.

समाजमनाशी एकरूप विदुषी म्हणून त्यांच्या योगदानाची नोंद राहील, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी डॉ. ऑम्वेट यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 25, 2021

Dr.Gail Omvedt dedicated her life to the propagation of Phule-Ambedkar movement,women's liberation,abandoned women, dalits & Buddhist movement and remained a dedicated activist to the end. My heartfelt tributes on behalf of entire Ambedkar family to Dr. Gail Omvedt#Gailomvedt pic.twitter.com/AUY1gljlr5 — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 25, 2021

AIDMAM expresses deep condolences in the demise of Gail Omvedt, Ambedkarite scholar who contributed immensely to anti-caste movement and feminist politics. Her absence will be an irreplaceable loss for Dalit feminist movement but Gail's thoughts will stay with us.

Jai Bhim! pic.twitter.com/WbzV4sX42S — All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (@DalitWomenRise) August 25, 2021

One of the finest and strongest voices on what it means to be perpetually remaining on 'Margins' .. is no more amongst us. RIP #Gailomvedt ..Your ideas shall keep inspiring people for emancipatory struggle and movements forever. pic.twitter.com/BKKpUMlynD — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) August 25, 2021