Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that he knew a lot of things about Shiv Sena leaders and threatened to make them public, PTI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested on August 24 for saying that he would have given Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a tight slap for allegedly forgetting the year of independence during his August 15 speech. Hours after his arrest, Rane was granted bail by a court in Mahad city. He will have to appear for questioning before the police on August 31 and September 13.

At a rally in the state’s Ratnagiri district on Friday, Rane said, “I have worked with them [Shiv Sena] for 39 years, I know a lot of things. I know who asked whom to throw acid on his own brother’s wife. What kind of ‘sanskar’ [morals] is it? I will bring out cases step by step.”

Rane said that the Shiv Sena had thought he would be scared after being arrested. He criticised the Sena-led Maharashtra government on coronavirus management and other matters, ANI reported.

“What has Shiv Sena given to Konkan region [coastal area in Maharashtra] in last two years?” he asked. “Maharashtra is number one in Covid [cases]. During Covid, they did not take any action. [Actor] Sushant Singh [Rajput] was murdered. Disha Salian [once Rajput’s public relations manager] was raped and killed, yet the perpetrators roam freely.”

The Mumbai Police has closed the case on Salian’s death after concluding that there was no evidence of foul play in the matter, The Indian Express reported on Friday. Salian had killed herself on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput’s death.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. The police and the Central Bureau of Investigation are still looking into the matter.