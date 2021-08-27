Here are the top updates from Friday:

The United States’ military on Friday prepared to evacuate those in Afghanistan amid warnings about more Islamic State attacks, a day after two explosions outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, reported Reuters. The toll in the airport attack has risen beyond 100, including 13 American military personnel, according to TOLO News. Around 12,500 were evacuated as of Thursday, taking the total number of those rescued from the country to 1,05,000 since August 14, the White House said, according to Reuters. The United Nations’ refugee agency is preparing for five lakh or more people to attempt to escape from Afghanistan in the next few months, reported AP. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that the situation after the Taliban takeover was uncertain, and may change suddenly. An estimated 5,15,000 people may attempt to flee, according to the agency. The Pentagon has now said that it does “not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber”, reported AFP. The confirmation came from US Army General Hank Taylor. The United Nations Security Council has urged world leaders to bring those behind the Kabul airport attack to justice, reported AFP.