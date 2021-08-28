India on Friday said that the recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group 1 has given “may be the last signal” for taking collective global actions against environmental and climate challenges.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a United Nations body that provides scientific information related to climate change.

In its recent report published on August 9 and titled “Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis”, the UN body said that human activities have modified the environment at an “unprecedented” rate.

Scientists in the committee found that over the next 20 years, global temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius on an average. The report said that emissions of greenhouse gases due to human activity were responsible for causing approximately 1.1 degree Celsius of warming of the Earth since 1850-1990.

The assessment gains significance as extreme weather conditions are being reported from across the globe, including in India, where heavy monsoons have triggered floods in many states this year.

India made the statement at the seventh meeting of the BRICS Environment Ministerial 2021 chaired by New Delhi. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

At the meeting, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said it was necessary to take collective global action based on equity and the priorities of the countries. He said the BRICS countries can play an important role in tackling current global challenges such as climate change, air pollution, biodiversity loss, marine plastic litter, among others.

The environment minister said 2021 was important not only for India but also BRICS and the whole world as the UN Biodiversity Conference of Parties, or COP 15 will be held in October, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 26 is scheduled for November.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading by example by taking several steps in the various fields, including renewable energy, transitioning to sustainable transport, creating sustainable habitats, forming carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover and mobilising the private sector to make climate commitments.

He also claimed that India has taken concrete steps for conserving biodiversity and climate change.

“BRICS countries being hotspots for biodiversity can tell the world how we have been conserving such mega diversity since time immemorial, and can also play a very significant role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” the environment minister said.

The countries attending the meeting also adopted the New Delhi Statement on Environment, which is aimed at boosting “cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus in environment” among the BRICS countries.

