Coronavirus: India logs 46,759 new cases, daily infection count 4.7% higher than Friday
More than one crore Covid vaccine doses were administered on Friday alone.
India on Saturday morning registered 46,759 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,26,49,947 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases was 4.7% higher than Friday’s count of 44,658.
The toll climbed to 4,37,370 after 509 people died in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,18,52,802 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases reduced stood at 3,59,775.
The number of vaccine doses administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16 is 62,29,89,134. As many as 1,03,35,290 dosses were administered on Friday alone.
More updates
- Amid criticism for rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended his government’s management of the pandemic. In a an article in Chintha, a weekly magazine of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), he said that no one had died in Kerala due to a lack of oxygen and no person was deprived of medical aid or medical bed.
- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that schools in the national Capital will open in a phased manner from September first week. Classes 9 to 12 will start from September 1 and Classes 6 to 8 will start from September 8.
- With more than one crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine being administered to beneficiaries, India recorded the highest single-day inoculation, ANI reported. The total shots given in August has now crossed 15 crore, which is the highest for any month since the inoculation drive began in the middle of January, News18 reported.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.53 crore people and led to over 44.85 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.