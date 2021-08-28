India on Saturday morning registered 46,759 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,26,49,947 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases was 4.7% higher than Friday’s count of 44,658.

The toll climbed to 4,37,370 after 509 people died in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,18,52,802 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases reduced stood at 3,59,775.

The number of vaccine doses administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16 is 62,29,89,134. As many as 1,03,35,290 dosses were administered on Friday alone.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

More updates