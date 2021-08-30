The United States on Sunday conducted an airstrike in Afghanistan’s capital to target a suspected Islamic State-Khorasan suicide attack at the Kabul airport that was perceived to be an “imminent threat”, reported AP.

The airstrike on Sunday was the second such action taken by the United States within a span of three days. On Friday, the United States military conducted an unmanned airstrike against a planner of the Islamic State-Khorasan.

Sunday’s strike targeted a vehicle that was ferrying “multiple suicide bombers” from the terrorist group, American officials told AP.

United States Navy Captain Bill Urban said the latest airstrike was conducted in “self-defence”, reported Al Jazeera.

“We are confident we successfully hit the target,” he added. However, the United States said there may have been civilian casualties due to the airstrikes, adding that the country was assessing the situation on the ground.

Urban said that the military “would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life”, according to CNN.

Reports suggested that children were killed during the airstrikes, but there is no clarity yet.

CNN reported that nine members of a family, which included six minors, were killed in the airstrike.

The Taliban also confirmed that the American airstrike targeted suicide bombers. “The vehicle and those inside it were killed in the drone strike,” the insurgent group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, according to Al Jazeera.

A member of the insurgent group, Abdulhaq Wasiq, also claimed that the United States was exaggerating the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

“Daesh [ISIS] will not last in Afghanistan,” Wasiq told TOLO News. “We have signed an agreement with Americans in Doha regarding this and the attack is against the agreement. Based on the agreement, they are not allowed to interfere in Afghanistan affairs after their withdrawal.”

After the strike on Sunday evening, reports said that at least one child was killed after a rocket hit a residential locality near Kabul airport.

The reported explosion came only three days after the bombing outside Kabul airport that killed at least 170 people. The Islamic State of Khorasan had taken responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the United States State Department on Sunday released a statement signed by close to 100 countries, as well as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union, about “assurances” from the Taliban, reported AP.

The statement said that those with travel documents would be allowed to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban said they will also allow regular travel after the United States withdraws all its soldiers from the country by Tuesday and the group takes control of the Kabul airport.