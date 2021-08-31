Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday received heavy rain after a lull of about two weeks, PTI reported.

According to Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Colaba observatory (represents Mumbai City) registered 29.8 mm of rain from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz observatory, which represents Mumbai suburban areas registered 49 mm of rain during this period.

From 8 am to 12 pm on Tuesday morning, Mumbai city received 20.82 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 40.26 mm and western suburbs received 39.52 mm.

Waterlogging was reported in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, PTI quoted officials as saying. Flooding slowed the movement of traffic in these areas.

From 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, Navi Mumbai’s areas of Belapur and Nerul received 66.1 mm and 65.6 mm of rain respectively, according to The Times of India. The areas of Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli received 61.6 mm, 50.4 mm and 48.4 mm.

The downpour led to a landslide in Asalpha locality of Ghatkopar and a rockslide in Malad’s Kurar village. Officials said that some people were injured in the landslide but are yet to provide details. In Kurar, authorities temporarily evacuated around 100 people to a municipal school.

Heavy rainfall also lashed north Konkan and northwestern parts of Maharashtra.

A boy was swept away in floods in Jalgaon district in northwestern Maharashtra, IANS reported. Several animals were also swept away due to the floods in the district’s Chalisgaon area.

Visuals from Jalgaon on social media showed people wading through inundated streets.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted that north Konkan and north-central Maharashtra, including the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune and Ahmednagar, will get heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday.