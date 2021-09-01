The Bharatiya Janata Party received Rs 2,642.63 crore, comprising 78.24% of the total income of seven national parties, from unidentified sources in the financial year 2019-’20, non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report released on Tuesday.

“This income of [the] BJP is 3.5 times more the aggregate of income from unknown sources declared by the other six national parties (Rs 734.78 cr),” the report said.

The total amount of money received by seven national parties from identified and unidentified sources was Rs 4,758.20 crore, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms report.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the other parties included in the analysis were the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India.

Credit: Association for Democratic Reforms

For the analysis, known sources were defined as contributions above Rs 20,000 whose donor details were submitted by the national parties to the Election Commission of India. The unknown sources are “income declared in the IT returns but without giving source of income for donations below Rs 20,000”, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

The total income of the political parties through identified donors was Rs 1013.80 crore, and from known sources (sale of assets, membership fee, and bank interest, among others) was Rs 366.99 crore.

Electoral bonds

Out of Rs 3377.41 crore, which the seven national parties earned from unidentified sources, the share of income generated from electoral bonds is Rs 2,993.826 or 88.643%, the report said.

Electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem them for money.

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced this scheme in his Budget speech in 2017, claiming the government wanted to clean up political funding and make it a transparent process.

However, the entire process is anonymous since no one is required to declare their purchase of these bonds and political parties do not need to declare the source of the money. The money is unlikely to be “black” since it has to be given by cheque, the government had argued.

“Income from sale of coupons declared by INC, NCP and CPM formed 5.747% (Rs 194.095 crore) of income from unknown sources while donations from voluntary contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 5.255% (Rs 177.483 cr) in income from unknown sources of the seven national parties,” the Association for Democratic Reforms report said on Tuesday.

Electoral bonds worth Rs 3,429.56 crore were redeemed by political parties in financial year 2019-’20, and 87.29% of this was received by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, another report released on August 27 said.