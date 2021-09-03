Singer Honey Singh on Friday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking in-camera proceedings in the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar, reported PTI. In-camera proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

Singh appeared before the court on Friday after he failed to do so in the last hearing.

Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, had cited poor health for not appearing before the court on August 28. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh had then said that she was surprised to see how the case was “being taken lightly”.

The Tiz Hazari Court will hear the matter again on September 28.

In her plea against Singh, Talwar has claimed that she was physically assaulted by the singer when she was living with him. Talwar has also alleged that Singh cheated on her.

The got married on January 23, 2011.

Talwar has filed an application under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and sought an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore from Singh and his family. She has also demanded that the singer should pay her house rent of Rs 5 lakh every month.

In her application, Talwar has sought that Singh and his family be restrained from selling her matrimonial home and her “streedhan”. As per Hindu personal law, “streedhan” refers to movable and immovable property that a woman receives before marriage, during marriage, at childbirth and widowhood. A woman has complete right over her “streedhan”.

Talwar has also alleged that she is living in constant fear as Singh and his family had threatened to physically harm her. She claimed that the singer has a history of intimidation and violence towards people who do not agree to his demands.