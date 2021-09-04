A massive evacuation drive was carried out at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The authorities at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport later clarified that it was mock drill.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police too confirmed the same and told citizens not to panic, reported NDTV. Officials also said that the mock drill will not affect flights’ schedule.

Netizens posted pictures on social media surprised by the sudden evacuations as many did not know why the drill was being conducted.

“Don’t know what’s happening but Mumbai T2 airport terminal being evacuated!! Apparently some sort of threat,” tweeted journalist Cyrus Dhabhar before the clarification came from the authorities.

Well atleast people are behaving. Also evac for everyone, not just passengers. Staff of shops etc too. @MumbaiPolice at the scene.

@MoCA_GoI Sudden evacuation at mumbai airport, all of us thrown out of the airport, what's the scene?

Please we are afraid.

@MoCA_GoI Sudden evacuation at mumbai airport, all of us thrown out of the airport, what's the scene?

Please we are afraid.

Flights are delayed, why??? #Mumbaiairport #Mumbai #evacuation

However, some citizens complained that the drill was not well-planned.

“Total chaos at T2 Mumbai airport with sudden announcement of mock drill with total evacuation,” tweeted producer Siddhartha Basu. “Stuck and suffocating in a crowded bus on tarmac for last 30 minutes, along with about 15 other buses. No AC, no information. Complete Covid-19 trap. Irresponsible & dangerous.”

The airport authorities said that the drill was carried out in accordance with security protocols and ended at 11.48 am.

Total chaos at T2 Mumbai airport with sudden announcement of mock drill with total evacuation. Stuck & suffocating in a crowded bus on tarmac for last 30 min, along with about 15 other buses. No AC, no information. Complete Covid trap. Irresponsible & dangerous. @CSMIA_Official