Delhi on Saturday morning recorded very heavy rain, which caused waterlogging inside terminal three of the airport. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the city and its adjoining areas.

The weather department issues an orange alert, which indicates that authorities should be prepared to take action in case of inclement weather.

At 11.33 am, the Delhi airport authorities apologised for the inconvenience of the passengers and said that the water had reached the forecourt of Terminal 3 for a ‘short period’.

“Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved,” the official Twitter account of the Delhi airport said.

On Saturday, the weather department said that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain was expected along with winds, measuring 20 to 40 km per hour, over the Delhi National Capital Region for 12 hours.

The rain caused major traffic disruptions and severe flooding in low-lying areas of the city, the India Meteorological Department said.

Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Capital; visuals from Madhu Vihar area.

The roads in Delhi’s Motibagh, Jorbagh, Madhu Vihar and RK Pooram areas were inundated.

The Safdarjung Observatory of the weather department, which provides rainfall data for the national capital, said that the city Delhi has received 1,000 millimetres of rainfall this season, The Indian Express reported.

This is the highest amount of rainfall since 2003, when it had recorded 1,050 milimetres.

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area



India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'.

The weather department also issued the orange alert for areas adjoining Delhi. This included Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida.

On Friday, the weather department had predicted moderate rainfall up to two centimetres in Delhi for the next 12 hours. A few isolated places were expected to get three to five centimetres of rain over the same period of time.

The weather department has also predicted moderate to heavy intensity rain in parts of Haryana, while Uttar Pradesh could receive showers of light to moderate intensity.