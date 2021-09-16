Twenty-four ministers took oath on Thursday afternoon at the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the new Gujarat Cabinet, ANI reported. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered oath to the ministers at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Gandhinagar.

The ministers were inducted into the Cabinet three days after Bhupendra Patel took oath as the new chief minister of Gujarat.

Former chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit Jitu Vaghani, MLAs Rushikesh Patel and Raghavji Patel were among those who took oath as ministers.

Ten ministers have been given Cabinet ranks, while nine of them have been sworn in as ministers of state. Five others took oath as ministers of state with independent charge, according to The Indian Express.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administers oath to 24 ministers in the new cabinet of Gujarat

The new Council of Ministers will hold its first meeting at 4.30 pm in Gandhinagar, the chief minister’s office said in a tweet.

The oath-taking ceremony was initially scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but was postponed at the last moment, according to NDTV. Reports suggested that differences over the choice of the new ministers had led to the postponement.

The new appointments in Gujarat were made after former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Cabinet resigned on September 11. The state is scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

The next day, the Bharatiya Janata Party chose Patel as Gujarat’s new chief minister.

Rupani had stepped down from his position without giving a reason, but the Congress alleged that BJP made him a “scapegoat” to hide the mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis in Gujarat.

Amid the changes in Gujarat, BJP leader Nitin Patel is trying to retain his post as the deputy chief minister, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers on Thursday, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi tendered his resignation, The Indian Express reported.