Actor Sonu Sood on Monday said that the tax raids at his premises last week had kept him busy and he was now back to his philanthropic work.

“Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy,” the actor said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Sood has been widely praised for organising special flights and buses for migrant workers stranded in cities due to the countrywide coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020. He also arranged oxygen for Covid-19 patients during the devastating second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year.

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

Sood mockingly referred to income tax officials as his “guests”, adding that could not be at the service of people for days because he was busy with them. “Here I am back again in all humility, at your humble service, for life,” the actor added.

Tax officials are investigating a deal between Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm. Since last Wednesday, the Income Tax Department has raided 28 premises linked to the actor and his associates in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has alleged that Sood and his associates had evaded tax worth over Rs 20 crore.

The board also claimed that the actor’s Sood Charity Foundation violated foreign contribution laws by collecting Rs 2.1 crore from overseas donors through a crowdfunding platform.

While responding to the accusations against him on Monday, the actor said: “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will.”

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi have questioned the timing of the tax raids.

In its mouthpiece Saamna on September 17, the Shiv Sena said that the BJP earlier praised the actor’s humanitarian work, but he became a “tax evader” as soon as he collaborated with the governments of Delhi and Punjab.

During an event in August, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had named Sood the brand ambassador of his government’s mentorship programme for school students. In April, the Punjab government had made him the brand ambassador of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Responding to the actor’s statement on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “More power to you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians.”