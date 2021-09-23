A look at the top headlines right now:

Video captures police firing that killed two during eviction drive in Assam: The state government ordered an inquiry by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court into the killings and the circumstances leading to the incident. In US, Narendra Modi discusses renewable energy, defence and 5G with CEOs of five companies: He is also expected to hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris later on Thursday. Thirty-three people allegedly rape Maharashtra teen multiple times, 24 men arrested, two boys detained: One of the accused allegedly raped the minor in January and made a video of the sexual assault. At least two dead, three injured in blast in Bengaluru firecracker storage unit: The origin of the blast is still being investigated. US rules out involving India and Japan in its new security alliance: The US, the UK and Australia had last week announced that they had struck a security partnership – dubbed Aukus – focused on the Indo-Pacific region. Dhanbad judge’s death in hit-and-run case was intentional, CBI tells Jharkhand High Court: CCTV footage of the July 28 incident showed the auto-rickshaw suddenly swerving towards Uttam Anand, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him. Kin of those who die by suicide within 30 days of Covid diagnosis eligible for compensation, says Centre: The amount will be paid by the states from their respective disaster response funds, the Union home ministry told the Supreme Court. Differently-abled persons will be vaccinated against coronavirus at home, says Centre: The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court asked the government to list out steps it has taken to prioritise inoculation of such people. Shares of Chennai-based startup rise 32% in US stock markets after $1 billion IPO: At close of Wednesday’s trading, shares of Freshworks were priced at $47.55 (about Rs 3,505) apiece on New York-based stock market Nasdaq. Two men arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly pouring acid into woman’s eyes, molesting her: The accused persons abducted the woman and her brother on the suspicion that she had helped one of their relatives flee from Barho village.