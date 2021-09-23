The big news: Assam orders inquiry into violence during eviction drive, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi discussed renewable energy and 5G with CEOs of five US companies, and a Maharashtra teen was raped by 33 men multiple times over 8 months.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Video captures police firing that killed two during eviction drive in Assam: The state government ordered an inquiry by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court into the killings and the circumstances leading to the incident.
- In US, Narendra Modi discusses renewable energy, defence and 5G with CEOs of five companies: He is also expected to hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris later on Thursday.
- Thirty-three people allegedly rape Maharashtra teen multiple times, 24 men arrested, two boys detained: One of the accused allegedly raped the minor in January and made a video of the sexual assault.
- At least two dead, three injured in blast in Bengaluru firecracker storage unit: The origin of the blast is still being investigated.
- US rules out involving India and Japan in its new security alliance: The US, the UK and Australia had last week announced that they had struck a security partnership – dubbed Aukus – focused on the Indo-Pacific region.
- Dhanbad judge’s death in hit-and-run case was intentional, CBI tells Jharkhand High Court: CCTV footage of the July 28 incident showed the auto-rickshaw suddenly swerving towards Uttam Anand, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him.
- Kin of those who die by suicide within 30 days of Covid diagnosis eligible for compensation, says Centre: The amount will be paid by the states from their respective disaster response funds, the Union home ministry told the Supreme Court.
- Differently-abled persons will be vaccinated against coronavirus at home, says Centre: The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court asked the government to list out steps it has taken to prioritise inoculation of such people.
- Shares of Chennai-based startup rise 32% in US stock markets after $1 billion IPO: At close of Wednesday’s trading, shares of Freshworks were priced at $47.55 (about Rs 3,505) apiece on New York-based stock market Nasdaq.
- Two men arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly pouring acid into woman’s eyes, molesting her: The accused persons abducted the woman and her brother on the suspicion that she had helped one of their relatives flee from Barho village.