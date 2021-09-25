A 17-year-old girl was raped in a government-aided residential training centre for differently-abled children in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, the Hindustan Times reported citing the police on Friday.

The police have alleged that a caretaker at the centre had raped the girl on September 22. The caretaker and a security guard at the facility also allegedly molested five other minor residents, according to the police.

The two accused persons have been arrested.

In one case, the caretaker has been booked under Section 376 (rape) and Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Superintendent of Police, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal told PTI.

A separate first information report has been filed against the caretaker and the guard under Section 354 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The police officer said that a woman, who works as a sweeper, had filed a complaint with the police on Thursday night about some of the staff using abusive language and harassing the inmates, the Hindustan Times reported.

“During the investigation, the police found the two accused have molested five minors and one of the accused raped one minor of the training centre,” he said.

The training centre is financially supported by the District Mineral Fund, according to the Hindustan Times. The warden of the facility was reportedly on leave when the alleged crimes took place.

In a similar incident in 2013, at least 15 minor inmates of a residential school for tribal girls were allegedly raped in Chhattisgarh Kanker district. After the incident, the state government had ordered an inspection of all residential schools and hostels in the state, according to PTI.

In October 2013, a court sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in the case and also directed the state government to pay Rs 7 lakh each to the families of the inmates who were raped, according to India Today.