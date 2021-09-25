A look at the headlines right now:

‘Essential to ensure Afghan territory is not used for terrorist activities,’ says Narendra Modi: This was the first time that he made a direct reference to the situation in Afghanistan at a global platform since the Taliban took over the country last month. Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party’s working president of the Gujarat unit Hardik Patel will be present at the event to induct the two leaders. Poet and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin dies at 75: She was one of the founders of Jagori, a civil society organisation working for women’s empowerment. Assam CM hints at role of Popular Front of India in incident that killed two people: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Muslim organisation had ‘mobilised public’ to attack policemen. Cinemas in Maharashtra to reopen from October 22: The announcement follows the reopening of schools and places of worship. India and US call for prosecution of 2008 Mumbai terror attackers: US President Joe Biden backed India on permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council and entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Cyclone Gulab developing over Bay of Bengal, yellow alert issued in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 11.30 pm on Saturday. Mamata Banerjee criticises Centre for saying PM-CARES not public authority: Opposition leaders have also raised questions about why government employees have been asked to donate to the fund if it does not belong to the Centre. Facebook India head rejects report of executive not taking action against BJP leader’s hate speech: A report in 2020 said Facebook India’s former public policy director opposed the idea of removing incendiary posts by T Raja Singh against Rohingya Muslims. Pakistan plays ‘victim of terrorism’, but fosters terrorists in backyard, India tells UN: New Delhi was replying to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s demand that ‘human rights violations and demographic changes’ in Kashmir should be stopped.