Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expanded his Cabinet on Sunday evening ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year. Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party in June, was among those inducted into the new Cabinet.

Six others – Chatrapal Singh Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant Bind, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar, Dinesh Khateek and Dharamveer Prajapati – took oath as ministers of state at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Prasada reportedly wields a considerable influence among the Brahmins of Uttar Pradesh. He was inducted into the party and made a Cabinet minister amid concerns about the thin representation of the Brahmin community in the party.

Meanwhile, Gangwar is an MLA from Bahedi in Bareilly, Prajapati is an MLC from Agra, and Bind is a first-time MLA from Ghazipur Sadar. All three of them belong to Other Backward Class communities, NDTV reported.

#WATCH | BJP leader Jitin Prasada takes oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, at a ceremony in Lucknow



Prasada joined the BJP from Congress in June this year

Last week, Adityanath had expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state, reported NDTV.

“The perception about UP on the national stage has changed due to the united efforts of the people, the organisation, and the government,” he had said. “People’s confidence in governance has increased... this belief will ensure our victory in the 2022 elections with an overwhelming majority of 350 seats.”

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 205 of the 403 seats, the Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 and the Bahujan Samaj Party secured 19.