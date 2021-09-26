A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Gulab landfall begins over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Six fishermen are feared missing after their boat capsized in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Adityanath expands UP Cabinet ahead of Assembly polls next year: Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada was among those inducted.

In Punjab Cabinet expansion, 15 MLAs take oath as ministers in Charanjit Channi’s government: Six of them have become ministers for the first time.

Militant who shot dead BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir among two killed in gunfight, claim police: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said that those ‘conspiring against the nation will also meet the same fate’.

Two men who dropped off attackers at Rohini court arrested: Assailants dressed as lawyers had shot dead gangster Jitendra Gogi at the court complex on Friday.

Forty-three inmates, including at least four children, test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Byculla prison: The jail has not been declared a containment zone yet.

Many Indian districts lack banking facilities despite high economic activity, says finance minister: Nirmala Sitharaman said the country needs at least four to five lenders like the State Bank of India to meet the requirements of the economy.

BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh alleges attack by Congress supporters, case filed against two party leaders: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the attackers will not be spared.

Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India amid coronavirus crisis: Ajay Bisaria, India’s high commissioner to Ottawa, welcomed the decision.

Taliban hang bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes in Afghanistan, display them in public: The men had allegedly abducted a businessman and his son in Herat.

