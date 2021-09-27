Veteran Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro quit the party on Monday, NDTV reported. He was a member of the party for 40 years and has been the state’s chief minister.

On Monday morning, Faleiro submitted his resignation as a Congress MLA of Navelim constituency.

Reports speculated that Faleiro might join the Trinamool Congress as he praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, he said that Goa needed a “streetfighter” like Banerjee to end the state’s suffering, News18 reported. Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’ Brien and Prasun Banerjee have reportedly been holding talks with Faleiro in Goa.

“Mamata Banerjee has given a tough fight to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi,” Faleiro told reporters. “Modi had 200 [election] meetings in Bengal. [Home Minister] Amit Shah had 250 meetings. Then there was ED [Enforcement Directorate], CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation]. But the Mamata formula has won.”

Faleiro was referring to the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier in April-May.

The Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress assumed power in the state for a third consecutive term, winning 213 of the 294 seats. Several Union ministers, including Modi, and the chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states had campaigned in West Bengal in the lead up to the elections.

“Let’s end this suffering of Goans and bring a new dawn in Goa,” Faleiro said in a tweet before quitting the Congress.

Let's end this suffering of Goans and bring a new dawn in Goa. #Goa #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/Qxa2In1Bhf — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

Speaking to reporters, Faleiro also advocated for a “larger picture of all Congress parties” to put up a fight against the BJP. He added that he would continue to be a “Congressman of the Congress family”. Banerjee founded the Trinamool Congress in 1998 after splitting from the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress was likely to make a formal announcement about marking its entry into the politics in Goa, the Hindustan Times. The move would be significant ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year.