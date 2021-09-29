The New York Times on Wednesday said an image of a front page article featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the headline “Last, Best Hope of Earth” was a “completely fabricated” one. The fake image is being widely shared on social media.

“Resharing or circulating photoshopped images online only adds to misinformation and uncertainty, at a time when truthful, trusted journalism is needed most,” the newspaper said in a tweet. The New York Times also shared a link of its factual reporting on Modi.

This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021

The morphed image features a large photograph of Modi, with the strap of the story saying that the “world’s most loved and most powerful leader is here to bless us”. The edition in the image is dated September 26. But, September is spelled incorrectly and the font style of the headline is not similar to the one used by The New York Times.

The fake image started circulating after Modi’s visit to the United States.

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Wing, Rohit Chahal, was among those who retweeted the fabricated image, The Quint reported. He has more than 76,000 followers on Twitter.