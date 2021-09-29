The big news: Amarinder Singh discusses farm laws with Amit Shah, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kapil Sibal criticised the Congress leadership amid the Punjab crisis, and the Taliban urged India to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, says they discussed farm laws: The meeting set off speculation that the former Punjab chief minister who is a member of the Congress may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Youth Congress workers protest outside Kapil Sibal’s home after he criticises party leadership: Amid a crisis in the party’s Punjab unit, Sibal said there was no clarity on who was taking decisions in the Congress.
- Taliban urges India to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan: This is reportedly the first communication from the Taliban to New Delhi since the insurgent group seized control of Afghanistan last month.
- UP property dealer dies during raid on Gorakhpur hotel, wife alleges that police killed him: Six policemen have been booked for murder.
- In spite of RBI’s warning, Centre invested Rs 250 crore in Yes Bank in 2019-’20: The RBI had first flagged serious lapses in the bank’s governance in 2018.
- ‘I have no personal enmity with anyone,’ says Navjot Singh Sidhu after resigning: A Congress leaders said Sidhu’s appointment as Punjab chief was a hurried move.
- Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool two days after quitting Congress: Faleiro said that Goa needed a ‘credible alternative’ against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Fumio Kishida wins race to replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan prime minister: Kishida is expected to take over as the prime minister at a parliamentary session on Monday.
- Court’s power of contempt cannot be taken away by passing laws, says Supreme Court: It held Rajiv Daiya, the chairperson of Suraz India Trust, guilty of contempt of court for filing multiple petitions against judges and court staff.
- NYT clarifies it didn’t call Modi the ‘last, best hope of earth’ as fake front page image goes viral: A morphed image of a ‘New York Times’ article started circulating after Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.