The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation will probe the death of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta.

Gupta died during a police raid at his hotel in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. A day later, his wife alleged that he died due to an assault by the police after he objected to their actions. In her complaint, she had named six policemen for allegedly murdering her husband.

So far, six officials have been booked for murder and suspended from the service. The police have claimed that Gupta died after he fell and injured himself in his hotel room.

“As per the instructions of the chief minister, a recommendation has been sent to the Government of India to initiate an investigation by the CBI,” the Uttar Pradesh Home Department wrote on Twitter.

The department also said that the case will be investigated by a special investigation team in Kanpur for the time being.

जब तक सीबीआई प्रकरण को टेकओवर कर अपनी जांच शुरू करती है, तब तक मामले की जांच गोरखपुर से स्थानांतरित कर कानपुर में विशेष रुप से गठित एसआईटी के द्वारा की जाएगी — HOME DEPARTMENT UP (@homeupgov) October 1, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Home department said that the deceased’s family will receive Rs 40 lakh, repopted India Today.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

The case so far



Gupta, a residentg of Kanpur, was at the Krishna Palace Hotel along with two other people – Harveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar – when five to seven police officers came to their room around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

The officers reportedly sought identity documents from the three people. When Gupta asked them why they were being disturbed late at night, the policemen allegedly started threatening him.

“They appeared drunk,” Singh said. “I was slapped by one of the policemen. Some of the policemen had guns. The cops then took me outside. A while later, I saw Manish was being dragged out of the room by the cops and there was blood all over his face.”

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said that the officers were suspicious about the three men as they had come from different cities.

“One of the men died in an accident inside the room in an unfortunate manner,” he claimed. “Our team immediately shifted him to a hospital.”