The big news: Congress panic-stricken by Punjab mess, says Amarinder Singh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said paddy procurement will start in Haryana from Sunday, and the Army chief said Chinese troop deployment has increased in Ladakh.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- ‘Congress in total disarray, leaders are disenchanted,’ says Amarinder Singh amid Punjab crisis: The former Punjab chief minister made the comments after Randeep Surjewala claimed that 78 Congress MLAs in the state had sought his removal from the post.
- Paddy procurement will start in Haryana and Punjab from Sunday, says Centre amid massive protests: The police used water cannons and batons to disperse protestors in Haryana.
- Chinese troops deployed in considerable numbers in Ladakh, says Army chief: MM Naravane said this was a matter of concern for India amid de-escalation to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control.
- EC freezes LJP party symbol amid tussle between Chirag Paswan and his uncle: An order was passed by the Election Commission ahead of the bye-polls in Bihar on October 30.
- Man found beheaded on railway track in Karnataka, police suspect Hindutva outfit’s role: The police reportedly suspect that the man may have been killed for being in an interfaith relationship.
- After India takes reciprocal measures, UK says it’s working to make travelling for Indians easy: India has reportedly imposed 10-day mandatory quarantine for British citizens visiting India in response to the same rules in UK.
- Mizoram sees sharp rise in active coronavirus cases, positivity rate over 10% in 8 of 11 districts: Over 49% of Covid-19 samples sequenced from the state have the Delta variant, now believed to be the key driver for the surge.
- Petrol, diesel prices touch record high in Delhi and Mumbai: The rates were increased for a second consecutive day.
- Gautam Adani 2nd richest man in Asia, his wealth grew four times to Rs 5 lakh crore, says Hurun India: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani continued to hold the top spot for the tenth time straight.
- Won’t arrest former Mumbai police chief till October 21 in SC/ST Act cases, Maharashtra tells HC: The Bombay High Court adjourned till October 20 the hearing on Param Bir Singh’s plea to quash five FIRs against him.