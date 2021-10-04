A look at the headlines right now:

Punjab deputy chief minister, other Opposition leaders detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government of trying to cover up the violence in the district on Sunday, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face outages across the world: The social media platforms said they were trying to fix the troubles reported by users. Pandora Papers investigation to be monitored by multi-agency group, says Centre: Scrutiny of over 1.19 crore confidential documents showed that cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and businessman Anil Ambani were among those who used offshore tax havens. Aryan Khan to stay in NCB custody till October 7 in drugs case: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was detained on Sunday after the agency seized drugs during its raid on a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. States can’t deny compensation if death certificate does not mention Covid as cause of fatality, says SC: The court added that if documents submitted by the family of the victim satisfy the authorities, then the compensation should be paid. ‘Mumbai is safe, we don’t see the third wave of Covid-19 coming,’ says civic body: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told the Bombay High Court that more than 42 lakh people in the city were fully vaccinated against coronavirus. American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win Nobel Prize in medicine: They received the award for their discovery of receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch. Arvind Kejriwal releases 10-point winter action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi: The plan includes using bio-decomposers to replace stubble burning, setting up smog towers and a ban on firecrackers. MK Stalin writes to 12 chief ministers for support to oppose NEET: He said that the Centre’s decision to introduce the exam for medical admissions went against the spirit of federalism. Assam: Congress suspends MLA after his arrest for provocative statements on 1983 Nellie Massacre: Sherman Ali Ahmed had been arrested on Saturday for saying that eight people who were called ‘martyrs’ of the violence had actually killed many Muslims.