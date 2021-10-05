Petrol and diesel prices across cities in India rose again on Tuesday after a day’s pause.

The price of petrol was increased by 22 to 29 paise, while diesel rates rose by 28 to 32 paise, Moneycontrol reported. In Mumbai, the petrol price reached Rs 108.67 – the highest among all metropolitan cities. One litre of diesel now costs Rs 98.80 in the city.

The latest revision pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 102.64. The diesel price in the national capital went up to Rs 91.07.

The price of petrol in Chennai was Rs 100.23, while diesel cost Rs 95.59. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 103.36 and diesel costs Rs 94.17.

This is the sixth time that fuel prices have been increased in about a week.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices hit their highest level in three years on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allied countries announced that they would adhere to an existing agreement to gradually increase oil output, Reuters reported.

Brent crude soared above $81 (approximately Rs 6,034.30 per barrel), the news agency reported.