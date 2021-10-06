A look at the headlines right now:

CJI-led Supreme Court bench to hear Lakhimpur Kheri case tomorrow: The violence in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday left eight people, including four farmers, dead. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet families of farmers: Their colleague Sachin Pilot was detained in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh while he was on his way to the violence-hit district. During their visit to Uttar Pradesh, the chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh announced Rs 50-lakh compensation for the families of the deceased farmers and a journalist who was also killed during the violence. BJP leader, private detective were involved in raid during which Aryan Khan was detained, alleges NCP: NCP’s Nawab Malik alleged that the BJP leader and the investigator took actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son and his friend to the Narcotics Control Bureau office. Delhi court pulls up police for ‘harassing’ man whose home was attacked during riots: In his plea, Mohammad Salman said that the investigating officer of the case repeatedly sought documents from him without giving an acknowledgement receipt. Another court in the city said a police witness in a case related to communal violence in the national Capital last year was lying on oath. Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to two scientists for developing a new tool to build molecules: German scientist Benjamin List and British scientist David WC MacMillan developed the process called ‘asymmetric organocatalysis’ in 2000. Facebook aware of anti-Muslim content in India, but took little action, alleges whistleblower: Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, cited internal documents referring to ‘fear-mongering content’ promoted by pages linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. In Ambani bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze moves Bombay HC seeking temporary house arrest: The suspended police officer said he should not be sent back to Taloja Jail since he just underwent a heart surgery and was at risk of contracting infections. Curfew in Chhattisgarh town after clashes between two communities over religious flags: At least 12 people, including three police officers, suffered injuries in the violence. Uttarakhand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims at temples during Char Dham Yatra: However, devotees will need to carry proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 report. Centre tells SC it won’t implement revised syllabus for NEET super specialty exam this year: Forty-one post-graduate doctors had approached the Supreme Court challenging a last-minute change to the syllabus.