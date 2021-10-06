The big news: SC to take up Lakhimpur Kheri violence case tomorrow, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met families of farmers killed in UP violence, and NCP alleged private citizens were part of the drug raid in Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CJI-led Supreme Court bench to hear Lakhimpur Kheri case tomorrow: The violence in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
- Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet families of farmers: Their colleague Sachin Pilot was detained in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh while he was on his way to the violence-hit district. During their visit to Uttar Pradesh, the chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh announced Rs 50-lakh compensation for the families of the deceased farmers and a journalist who was also killed during the violence.
- BJP leader, private detective were involved in raid during which Aryan Khan was detained, alleges NCP: NCP’s Nawab Malik alleged that the BJP leader and the investigator took actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son and his friend to the Narcotics Control Bureau office.
- Delhi court pulls up police for ‘harassing’ man whose home was attacked during riots: In his plea, Mohammad Salman said that the investigating officer of the case repeatedly sought documents from him without giving an acknowledgement receipt. Another court in the city said a police witness in a case related to communal violence in the national Capital last year was lying on oath.
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to two scientists for developing a new tool to build molecules: German scientist Benjamin List and British scientist David WC MacMillan developed the process called ‘asymmetric organocatalysis’ in 2000.
- Facebook aware of anti-Muslim content in India, but took little action, alleges whistleblower: Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, cited internal documents referring to ‘fear-mongering content’ promoted by pages linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
- In Ambani bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze moves Bombay HC seeking temporary house arrest: The suspended police officer said he should not be sent back to Taloja Jail since he just underwent a heart surgery and was at risk of contracting infections.
- Curfew in Chhattisgarh town after clashes between two communities over religious flags: At least 12 people, including three police officers, suffered injuries in the violence.
- Uttarakhand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims at temples during Char Dham Yatra: However, devotees will need to carry proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 report.
- Centre tells SC it won’t implement revised syllabus for NEET super specialty exam this year: Forty-one post-graduate doctors had approached the Supreme Court challenging a last-minute change to the syllabus.