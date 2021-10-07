The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday sought custody of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug-related case till October 11, Live Law reported.

The agency told a court in Mumbai that it was still conducting raids. The bureau added that “anyone arrested in those raids would be confronted with the present accused”.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had detained Aryan Khan and seven others on Sunday morning after it raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs on board. Khan and two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested later in the evening.

The next day, the magistrate’s court remanded Khan and seven others into the anti-drugs agency’s custody till Thursday.

The eight accused persons identified in the case are Khan, Merchant, Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

On Tuesday, four more accused persons were remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till October 11, reported Bar and Bench.

During Monday’s hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Narcotics Control Bureau, had sought Khan’s custody, saying that that he had to be questioned and that alleged “international transactions” related to the case needed to be investigated.



Advocate Taraq Sayed, representing Merchant, had on Monday noted that the quantity seized from each person had not been specified.

Meanwhile, the agency had admitted in court that it did not recover any illegal drugs from Khan, according to India Today. In his bail plea, the actor’s son had argued that he was arrested only on the basis of some chat messages.

During Sunday’s raid, the central agency said it had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 from the cruise ship.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a private investigator were among those who took part in the raid. He identified the two men as Manish Bhanushali, a national vice-president of the BJP, and KP Gosavi, the private investigator.

Malik questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau has the authority to allow private citizens to take part in raids or to take their help for such operations.

