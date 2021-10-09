The big news: Farmers to protest on October 18 against UP violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi could face a blackout in two days, said power minister Satyendar Jain, and NCP claimed BJP leader’s relative was freed in drugs case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers call for ‘rail roko’ on October 18 to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Protestors will stop trains between 10 am and 4 pm, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.
- Delhi may face a blackout in two days unless coal supply increases, says power minister: The city now has stock that will last one day, said Satyendar Jain.
- BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya’s relative was freed by NCB in Mumbai drug case, claims NCP’s Nawab Malik: Rishabh Sachdev, Bharatiya’s brother-in-law, was one of the three people released, the NCP leader claimed.
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister’s son appears before police for questioning: On Friday, the Supreme Court had asked why Ashish Mishra had not been arrested yet.
- Kerala to add 7,000 more deaths to state’s Covid-19 toll amid allegations of underreporting: These deaths were not registered due to reasons such as technical problems and absence of various certificates, the state health minister said.
- If China continues presence along LAC, Indian Army will remain there too, says MM Naravane: The ‘large-scale build-up’ of Chinese troops and the infrastructure built to sustain them was a ‘matter of concern’, the Army chief said.
- Delhi violence: HC grants bail to murder accused, questions witness statement and video evidence: The court asked why there was only brief footage showing the victim being injured and nothing before or after that.
- Woman allegedly gang-raped on Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express: The robbers attacked the woman between the Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations in Maharashtra.
- Mangaluru college to name park after Stan Swamy despite being threatened by Hindutva groups: A VHP leader had said its members and those belonging to the ABVP and Bajrang Dal would not let St Aloysius College hold the naming ceremony.
- BSP will seek a ban on pre-election surveys six months before polls, says Mayawati: Voters should not be influenced by such surveys, the politician said.