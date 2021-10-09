A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers call for ‘rail roko’ on October 18 to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Protestors will stop trains between 10 am and 4 pm, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. Delhi may face a blackout in two days unless coal supply increases, says power minister: The city now has stock that will last one day, said Satyendar Jain. BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya’s relative was freed by NCB in Mumbai drug case, claims NCP’s Nawab Malik: Rishabh Sachdev, Bharatiya’s brother-in-law, was one of the three people released, the NCP leader claimed. Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister’s son appears before police for questioning: On Friday, the Supreme Court had asked why Ashish Mishra had not been arrested yet. Kerala to add 7,000 more deaths to state’s Covid-19 toll amid allegations of underreporting: These deaths were not registered due to reasons such as technical problems and absence of various certificates, the state health minister said. If China continues presence along LAC, Indian Army will remain there too, says MM Naravane: The ‘large-scale build-up’ of Chinese troops and the infrastructure built to sustain them was a ‘matter of concern’, the Army chief said. Delhi violence: HC grants bail to murder accused, questions witness statement and video evidence: The court asked why there was only brief footage showing the victim being injured and nothing before or after that. Woman allegedly gang-raped on Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express: The robbers attacked the woman between the Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations in Maharashtra. Mangaluru college to name park after Stan Swamy despite being threatened by Hindutva groups: A VHP leader had said its members and those belonging to the ABVP and Bajrang Dal would not let St Aloysius College hold the naming ceremony. BSP will seek a ban on pre-election surveys six months before polls, says Mayawati: Voters should not be influenced by such surveys, the politician said.