The big news: Centre allays fears of blackout amid coal shortage, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi accused Adityanath of shielding the accused in the Lakhimpur violence case, and Amit Shah said PM Modi was a great listener.
- Power minister refutes reports of coal shortage, says ‘unnecessary panic’ created about outages: Meanwhile, governments in five states and the national Capital Delhi have undertaken measures to reduce power consumption amid fears of blackouts.
- UP government is shielding minister and his son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Ajay Mishra’s son has been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
- An illiterate person is a burden on the country, cannot be a good citizen, says Amit Shah: Shah said that such persons are not aware of their constitutional rights or duties.
- Lakhimpur violence being made into a Hindu-Sikh battle, says BJP MP Varun Gandhi: The BJP leader said the incident was about the ‘cruel massacre in the face of an arrogant local power elite’.
- Deities Ram and Krishna should be granted national honour, says Allahabad High Court: Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said they are ‘the culture and heritage of the country’.
- Darrang police and district officials booked for murder after violence during Assam eviction drive: The FIRs were registered based on complaints filed by family members of Moinul Haque and Sheikh Farid, who died in police firing last month.
- Petrol price hits record Rs 104 in Delhi, crosses Rs 110 in Mumbai: A litre of petrol now costs more than Rs 100 in almost all state capitals.
- India records 18,166 new coronavirus cases – nearly 8% fewer than Saturday’s tally: The toll rose to 4,50,589 as 214 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
- Kolkata Durga Puja organisers get legal notice for using slippers in pandal to show farmers’ plight: A lawyer sent the notice after BJP leaders objected to the art installation, saying it hurts sentiments of the Hindu community.
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’, dies at 85: Khan was also infamous for allegedly passing on nuclear secrets to countries like North Korea and Iran.