The big news: India rejects China’s opposition to VP Naidu’s Arunachal trip, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Aryan Khan’s bail plea in drugs case will be heard again, and the Opposition criticised Rajnath Singh’s claims about Savarkar’s mercy pleas.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India rejects China’s objection to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s Arunachal Pradesh visit: The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that Arunachal Pradesh was an inalienable part of India.
- Aryan Khan didn’t have cash to buy drugs, lawyer tells court, bail plea hearing to continue tomorrow: Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
- Jairam Ramesh, Asaduddin Owaisi criticise Rajnath Singh’s claims about VD Savarkar’s mercy pleas: Owaisi said that the BJP will soon declare Savarkar as the father of the nation instead of Mahatma Gandhi.
- Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS: Reports said the Congress leader was hospitalised after he complained of fever and weakness.
- Karnataka Congress leaders accuse DK Shivakumar of corruption in viral video: The Congress suspended one of the leaders, MA Salim, for six years and issued a show-cause notice to the other, VS Ugrappa.
- Police detain Srinagar photojournalist Mukhtar Zahoor, release him later: The police did not provide reasons for the action against him.
- Akhilesh Yadav castigated BJP for Lakhimpur violence, says his party will restore farmers’ power: Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman said the case was ‘condemnable’ but people should talk about other similar incidents too.
- Dalit man’s murder in Rajasthan is barbarism, says Jignesh Mevani, asks state to take quick action: The police have so far taken five out of the 11 accused persons into custody.
- India withdraws order imposing 10-day quarantine on those arriving from UK: New Delhi had imposed the curbs as a counter-measure after the British government recognised Covishield but insisted that Indians had to undergo home isolation.
- Kerala man who killed his wife with cobra gets double life sentence: The court did not accept the prosecution’s demand for death penalty, citing the convict’s young age.