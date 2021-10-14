The big news: India slips seven spots to 101 in Global Hunger Index, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Aryan Khan will stay in jail as a Mumbai court reserved order on his bail plea till next week, and fuel rates were hiked again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India ranks 101 out of 116 countries in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh: India continued to remain in the ‘serious’ category of the index.
- Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court reserves order on his bail plea till October 20: The Narcotics Control Bureau told the court that the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan had been consuming drugs regularly for the past few years.
- Fuel prices rise again, diesel costs Rs 101.4 in Mumbai: The cost of petrol is more than Rs 100 in most of India.
- Congress links Centre’s move to enhance BSF powers to Gujarat drug haul, says ‘conspiracy is clear’: Political leaders in Punjab and West Bengal have also objected to the move to extend the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction in their states.
- Fair probe into Lakhimpur violence is not possible till Union minister resigns, says farmer leader: Rakesh Tikait alleged that Union minister Ajay Mishra was influencing the Special Investigation Team’s inquiry into the case.
- Varavara Rao need not surrender before jail officials until October 28 in Bhima Koregaon case, says HC: The Bombay High Court will hear Rao’s plea seeking extension of his medical bail for another six months on October 26.
- India’s wholesale inflation eases to 10.66% in September from 11.39% in August: This is the sixth consecutive month that the price rise indicator in wholesale markets has remained in double digits.
- Three killed in Bangladesh violence after alleged desecration of Quran in Durga Puja pandal: A mob clashed with police in Chandpur district following social media posts about the incident at a pandal in Comilla.
- Pakistan Airlines suspends flights to Kabul, cites Taliban’s ‘heavy handed’ interference: The insurgent group wants the airline to reduce the ticket price.
- At least 46 dead after fire breaks out in residential building in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city: Witnesses told the local media that they had heard a loud explosion before the fire.