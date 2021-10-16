Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was a “full-time and hands-on Congress president”. Gandhi was delivering the opening remarks at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in New Delhi.

Gandhi has been the interim Congress chief since her son and MP Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after the party’s drubbing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At the meeting, she also stressed that the revival of the party depends on unity, self-control and discipline.

“The entire organisation wants a revival of the Congress,” Gandhi said. “I’ve always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So, let us all have free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC.”

Gandhi was referring to the group of 23 leaders, also known as G-23, who had written to her in August last year to press for a complete revamp of the party’s organisation. The G-23 leaders have repeatedly said that the party needs an active president.