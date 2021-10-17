The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated the service of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani due to security concerns.

Islam had been working as a research officer at the government-controlled Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

The order terminating Islam stated that the Union Territory’s lieutenant governor was satisfied on the basis of the available information that his activities were such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

“And whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry [in Islam’s case]…. Accordingly, the Lt Governor hereby dismisses Mr Anees-ul-Islam… from service with immediate effect,” the order stated.

There had been pressure “from top echelon in the government” to appoint Islam to the post, NDTV quoted an unidentified official as saying.

“It is suspected that the appointment straightaway to a gazetted grade equivalent position in the government-funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during the Burhan Wani agitation between the then chief minister and Geelani,” the official further told the channel.

Wani was a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who was killed at the age of 21 in 2016 by security forces. Wani’s death had sparked violent protests and retaliations across the Valley. Islam allegedly helped some people fly drones in and around Srinagar to film protests that had erupted at that time, according to NDTV.

Geelani died in Srinagar on September 2. Geelani’s son-in-law and Islam’s father Altaf Ahmed Shah is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with a terror funding case.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also terminated the employment of Farooq Ahmad Butt, a teacher in Government Middle School, Kathawa Doda in Jammu, using the same constitutional clause, The Indian Express reported.