A look at the top headlines right now:

Toll due to floods, landslides rises to 27 in Kerala, yellow rain alert issued in 11 districts: Five people have also died due to rain-related incident in Uttarakhand. ‘Cannot cut corners’ in approving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, says WHO: The global health body said that it was waiting for further information from the Indian company to consider its request for an emergency use listing. Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, four others sentenced to life term for murdering former sect manager: Ranjit Singh was shot dead in Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district on July 10, 2002. Nearly 160 trains hit by farmers’ protests on Lakhimpur violence: The protestors were demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra. Meanwhile, Mishra blamed the Uttar Pradesh Police for the violence and accused them of negligence. Mobs set fire to several houses and shops belonging to Hindus in Bangladesh’s Rangpur district: Members of several Hindutva organisations staged protests across the Barak Valley in Assam against the communal violence in Bangladesh. Lawyer shot dead inside district court in UP’s Shahjahanpur city: An advocate has been arrested in the case, the police said. Maharashtra Police file cheating, forgery case against private investigator Kiran Gosavi: The Narcotics Control Bureau had claimed that Gosavi was an independent witness in a drugs bust in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested. Inter-caste couple hacked to death allegedly by woman’s family members in Punjab: The couple had got married on October 1 despite objections from the woman’s family. Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of Covid complications: He became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989, and then became the secretary of state in 2000. China’s third quarter growth rate slows to 4.9% from 7.9% in second quarter: The slowest quarterly growth in a year came on the back of challenges like a slump in the crisis-hit property sector and shortage of electricity.