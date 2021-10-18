A lawyer was shot dead at a district court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur city on Monday, NDTV reported.

The body of the lawyer, who has been identified as Bhupendra Singh, was found on the third floor of the court building. A country-made pistol was found near the body.

S Anand, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, told NDTV that Singh was likely alone when he was killed.

“Forensic team is at work...Circumstances around [the] killing are unclear,” he said.

Police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the court premises. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh has also visited the spot.

This was the second instance of firing inside a court in the country in less than a month’s time.

On September 24, gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead inside the premises of the Rohini court in Delhi. The attackers, who were members of a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, were shot dead by the Counter Intelligence team accompanying Gogi.

On September 30, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident. It sought suggestions from the law and home affairs ministries as well as the police and the Bar Associations to improve the security inside all court complexes in the Capital.