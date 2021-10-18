A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana’s Panchkula town on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of a former manager of the sect, ANI reported.

Ranjit Singh was shot dead in Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district on July 10, 2002.

The four other convicts in the case are Dera Sacha Sauda manager Krishan Lal, shooters Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh and a man identified as Avtar Singh. Another accused man, Inder Sain, died in October 2020.

On October 8 this year, the court had convicted the five persons for the murder of Ranjit Singh under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on Gurmeet Singh and Rs 50,000 on the other accused people.

Gurmeet Singh is already serving a 20-year term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his followers in 2002.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had suspected that Ranjit Singh was behind an anonymous letter alleging that women followers were sexually exploited in the sect, according to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Dera chief had then allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, the chargesheet added.