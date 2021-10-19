The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Tuesday began an eight-hour protest in the Uttar Dinajpur district against the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Mithun Ghosh, ANI reported.

Party’s state chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a strike in the district from 6 am to 2 pm.

Ghosh, the BJYM’s vice-president in Uttar Dinajpur, was allegedly shot dead at his home on Sunday evening, according to PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma had said that they have not found any political connection to the killing. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The BJP has, however, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of playing a role in Ghosh’s death. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that the killing had the “TMC’s handiwork written all over it”.

“The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master’s orders would be taken to task when the tide turns,” he had asserted.

Sukanta Majumdar alleged in a tweet that Ghosh was killed by “the Trinamool Congress’ goons”.

Ghosh’s mother has also alleged that the TMC was involved in his killing, the Hindustan Times reported. “My son’s life was in danger as he had many enemies,” she said. “He was being threatened by local workers of the ruling party.”

On the other hand, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that by accusing the ruling party, the BJP was trying to avoid its own internal problems.