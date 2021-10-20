The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday called for nationwide protests against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The organisation plans to burn the effigy of “jihadist terrorism” during their demonstrations in the country.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a spell of violence against Hindus since October 13. Clashes had erupted following social media posts about the alleged desecration of the Quran in a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla district. So far, seven people have died in the violence.

“Atrocities are being committed on Hindus by radical Islamic jihadists and fundamentalists,” the statement released by the Vishva Hindu Parishad read. “There is no sign of a stop to the sequence of brutal atrocities against the Hindus. Now the United Nations should take the initiative in this matter, and send its Peace Keeping Force to Bangladesh without any delay.”

The organisation also urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to punish those responsible for the violence.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday requested the Indian government to exert “adequate pressure” on Bangladesh to ensure safety of the Hindu population in the country.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday conducted protests across West Bengal to protest against the violence in Bangladesh, The Indian Express reported.

The West Bengal unit of the organisation wrote a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, requesting him to direct the Trinamool Congress government to support the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday visited the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to register Bharatiya Janata Party’s protests against the violence. In a memorandum to the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh, the saffron party requested safeguards for the people, heritage, and culture of the Hindu community.

Members of several Hindutva organisations on Monday staged protests across the Barak Valley in Assam against the communal violence in Bangladesh.

On Monday, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and several others organisations including Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Sankar Math, Gauriya Math, Bajrang Dal and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, burnt the national flag of Bangladesh and called for boycotting products from the country.