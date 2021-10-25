Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday returned to his home turf Patna after more than three years, the India Today reported.

In April, Yadav was granted bail in the Dumka Treasury case related to the Bihar fodder scam in which the former chief minister is an accused. Yadav had been staying in Delhi since then.

Yadav’s return to Bihar holds significance ahead of the bye-polls to Kusheshwar Asthan and TarapurAssembly constituencies on October 30. He is expected to campaign for RJD candidates in the bye-polls, NDTV reported.

On Sunday morning, Yadav had weighed in on the RJD and Congress fielding separate candidates for the bye-polls. The two parties were allies in the Bihar Assembly elections held in October-November last year.

“What do you mean by alliance with Congress?” he asked reporters. “Why should we give the seat to Congress? So that they lose? So that they would lose their deposit?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) alliance won the Bihar Assembly elections last year by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly.

The Congress had proved to be the weakest link in the Opposition alliance, winning just 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. By contrast, the RJD won 75 of the 144 seats where it was in fray, and the Left parties bagged 16 of the 29 seats they contested.

Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to sever ties with RJD

Meanwhile, Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav threatened to leave the RJD alleging that he was not allowed to meet his father, India Today reported.

After reaching Patna, Lalu Yadav drove to his home in the Bihar capital. However, Tej Pratap wanted him to visit his house. He staged a protest outside Lalu Yadav’s home and alleged that RJD leaders, including Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh, had manhandled him and stopped him from meeting his father.

He alleged that Singh was an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Later, as Lalu Yadav agreed to visit Tej Pratap’s home, he welcomed his father by washing his feet.